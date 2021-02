BEAVERTOWN – State police want to know who shot a runaway dog in Center Township, Snyder County in early February. Troopers say a couple from Beavertown reported their dog had been shot after he ran away during the evening of February 4th.

The dog was shot in the area of Walker Lake Road. The investigation continues and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call state police. Troopers did not indicate how seriously the dog was injured.