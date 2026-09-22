State Police Identify Victim In $200,000 Gold Scam

MILTON — State police have identified a Tioga County woman as the owner of about $200,000 in gold seized earlier this month. Police say the Rixford, PA woman was manipulated for months into believing her identity and bank accounts were compromised.

Investigators say a computer pop-up started the scam. The woman later withdrew her life savings and bought 43 ounces of gold before meeting two suspects September 10. She had previously handed over another $59,000 in cash. Police are still seeking possible victims in the Port Royal and Myerstown areas.