State Police Identify Truck Driver In Fatal Interstate 80 Crash

VALLEY TOWNSHIP — State police have released new details about Monday ‘s fatal pedestrian crash along Interstate 80 in Montour County. Investigators say 29-year-old Logan Rickert of Lock Haven was struck and killed while helping another motorist. Police identify the tractor-trailer driver as Jans Santiago-Rodriguez of Philadelphia.

The collision happened around 6am in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 224. Rickert had stopped to assist a driver involved in an earlier crash at the same location. State police at Milton say the investigation remains ongoing, with no charges announced in the latest update.