State Police Identify Truck Driver In Fatal Interstate 80 Crash

Ali Stevens | October 28, 2026 7:03 am |

VALLEY TOWNSHIP — State police have released new details about ‘s fatal pedestrian crash along Interstate 80 in Montour County. Investigators say 29-year-old Logan Rickert of Lock Haven was struck and killed while helping another motorist.  Police identify the tractor-trailer driver as Jans Santiago-Rodriguez of Philadelphia.

The collision happened around 6am in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 224.  Rickert had stopped to assist a driver involved in an earlier crash at the same location. State police at Milton say the investigation remains ongoing, with no charges announced in the latest update.

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Written by Ali Stevens