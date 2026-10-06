State Police Identify Man Found In Susquehanna River

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — State police have identified the man found dead in the Susquehanna River in Northumberland County. Troopers say 69-year-old James Stanaitis of New Jersey was recovered near Riverside Lane in Jackson Township September 5th.

Pennsylvania State Police at Stonington say the death investigation remains ongoing. Investigators are continuing to work at 210 Riverside Lane. Police say there is no danger to the community and are asking the public to stay away from the scene. Troopers say additional information will be released when it becomes available.