State Police Find Another Victim In Gold Scam

MILTON — State police say a woman in Maryland may have lost several hundred thousand dollars in gold to an organized scam operation that visited our area. Investigators are now trying to identify the woman seen meeting a suspect in Waldorf, Maryland.
Police say the woman handed over a box containing several hundred thousand dollars in gold coins. The same gray Honda was stopped the following day by state police from the Milton barracks. Two people were taken into custody after their car was stopped near mile marker 203.
Anyone who turned over gold or cash or 10, especially near Coudersport or Smethport, should call PSP Milton at 570-524-2662. Investigators have already identified a 74-year-old Tioga County woman who lost about $259,000 in gold and cash. Anyone with information should contact state police.