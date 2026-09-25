State Police Find Another Victim In Gold Scam

MILTON — State police say a woman in Maryland may have lost several hundred thousand dollars in gold to an organized scam operation that visited our area. Investigators are now trying to identify the woman seen meeting a suspect September 9 in Waldorf, Maryland.

Police say the woman handed over a box containing several hundred thousand dollars in gold coins. The same gray Honda was stopped the following day by state police from the Milton barracks. Two people were taken into custody after their car was stopped near mile marker 203.