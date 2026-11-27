MILTON — State police report one drunken driving arrest following sobriety checkpoints and roving DUI patrols in Northumberland County. Mark Lawrence has the numbers:

MARKDRUNK :33 …reporting.

The enforcement effort took place Wednesday evening, November 25, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Troopers contacted 24 motorists during the operation, resulting in one DUI arrest and several traffic citations. Police issued two speeding citations, three citations for underage drinking and three additional traffic citations.

Troopers also issued 23 warnings during the enforcement detail. State police remind motorists to avoid drinking and driving, wear seat belts and slow down, particularly during busy holiday travel periods.