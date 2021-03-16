State Capitol Building Re-Opening to Public Next Week

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Capitol Building is reopening to the general public next week. The Department of General Services announced Tuesday the capitol will open next Monday, March 22, with enhanced security protocols. The Capitol has been closed since December 10 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases at the time.

The public will be able to enter the building at the Main Captol, East Wing and North Office Building entrances. Visitors must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing. Entrances will have hand santizer stations and masks for visitors without them.

In response to the U.S. Capitol events, DGS says its working in a bipartisan manner with the House and Senate to identify steps to strengthen security at the state capitol. Those protocols are posted at WKOK.com: