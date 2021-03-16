State Capitol Building Re-Opening to Public Next Week

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Capitol Building is reopening to the general public next week. The Department of General Services announced Tuesday the capitol will open next Monday, March 22, with enhanced security protocols. The Capitol has been closed since December 10 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases at the time.
The public will be able to enter the building at the Main Captol, East Wing and North Office Building entrances. Visitors must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing. Entrances will have hand santizer stations and masks for visitors without them.
In response to the U.S. Capitol events, DGS says its working in a bipartisan manner with the House and Senate to identify steps to strengthen security at the state capitol. Those protocols are posted at WKOK.com:
- To enter the building, all visitors, lobbyists, and commonwealth employees who do not work in the Capitol or the connected buildings must pass through the metal detectors at the public entrances. Additionally, media not assigned to the Capitol Newsroom or those who do not have DGS-issued press badges must go through the metal detectors.
- Pennsylvania Capitol Police will continue to maintain a high-visibility presence with increased patrols by officers and members of the Special Response Team (SRT).
- No events will be scheduled inside the Capitol, and the DGS Special Events Office will provide an update when they can resume. Outdoor events on the front Capitol Steps, Soldiers Grove and other locations may occur and must follow mitigation orders.