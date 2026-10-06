Standard Journal: Milton Man Jailed On Child Rape Charges

MILTON — The Standard Journal reports a Milton man connected to a Center Street home already under investigation…is jailed on child rape charges. Police arrested 43-year-old Carlos Almendarez Monday morning.

Court documents allege Almendarez sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl multiple times in 2024. He faces felony rape, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, corruption of minors and related charges.

The Standard Journal reports investigators uncovered the allegations while examining the 2025 death of a baby later found buried behind the same home. Almendarez was denied bail, and police say an ICE detainer is also in place.