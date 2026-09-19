SRI/Think Sunbury, Northumberland County, Receive Big Grants

Sunbury Revitalization Receives $40,000 USDA Grant

SUNBURY — Sunbury’s Revitalization has received a $40,000 federal grant to support local businesses and expand the ThinkSunbury community branding effort. Half of the USDA Rural Business Development Grant will fund marketing training, one-on-one coaching and website development for participating businesses.

The remaining $20,000 will support local storytelling, videos, online advertising and activities designed to draw more people downtown. Sunbury’s Revitalization says the project will also expand free community tools including the ThinkSunbury website, events calendar, business directory and job board.

Northumberland County Gets $1.6 Million For Local Projects

SUNBURY — More than $1.6 million in state gaming-funded grants will support public safety, roads and community projects across Northumberland County. Sunbury receives the largest award, $450,000 for road and drainage improvements on Memorial Drive and North Seventh Street.

Milton will receive nearly $270,000 for YMCA renovations and a police vehicle. Point Township and Kulpmont will also receive funding for police vehicles.

Other awards include $193,000 for Shamokin Police Department improvements, $175,000 for a Shamokin Township plow truck and $100,000 for a West Chillisquaque Township dump truck. Watsontown will receive $36,000 for Memorial Park playground equipment.