Tuesday morning when his truck crashed into a stream in Mount Pleasant Township, Columbia County. The Press Enterprise reports state police suspect the driver may have been intoxicated. LIGHTSTREET — A garbage truck driver was injuredmorning when his truck crashed into a stream in Mount Pleasant Township, Columbia County. The Press Enterprise reports state police suspect the driver may have been intoxicated.

Police say the Heaps Disposal truck was traveling east on Fox Hollow Road shortly after 9am. The driver was reportedly going too fast around a curve, lost control and went down an embankment.

The unidentified driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Buckhorn and Lightstreet firefighters assisted at the scene, while state police continue investigating the crash.