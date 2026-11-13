Special Food Distribution Set For Sunbury Theft Victims

SUNBURY — Families affected by the theft of food assistance benefits in Sunbury will have an opportunity to receive additional help Tuesday. Central Susquehanna Opportunities is holding a special food distribution from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at State Representative Michael Stender’s office near the former Sunbury hospital.

The event follows the theft of SNAP benefits from more than 50 area residents through a card-skimming device. Sunbury police say the device was discovered at the Dollar General store on Market Street.

The Daily Item reports several Shikellamy School District families were affected, prompting efforts to collect food donations for victims. Police found no additional skimmers at other businesses.

CSO says Tuesday’s distribution is open to anyone needing food assistance.