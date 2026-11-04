Space Heater Suspected In Milton House Fire

MILTON — A space heater may have sparked a fire Tuesday afternoon at a home on North Front Street in Milton. The Standard-Journal reports firefighters were dispatched around 1:45pm and found flames coming from second-floor windows.

Milton Fire Department Deputy Chief Arthur Whitenight told the newspaper, crews quickly contained the fire to the second floor, while the first floor sustained water damage. No one was home when the blaze started, and no injuries were reported.

A state police fire marshal is investigating the cause, with an electrical problem involving a space heater suspected. It was Milton’s second house fire in a week.