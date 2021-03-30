PHOTOS: Some Norry Pineknotter Park Trees are being Cut Down

NORTHUMBERLAND – Many people have been taking to social media asking why Pineknotter Park is looking so bare lately. If you’ve drove through Northumberland on Route 11 lately, you’ve seen crews cutting down trees there.

Northumberland Manager Jan Bowman says the borough recently discovered many of the trees were diseased and decaying, and had to be cut down for safety concerns. She says new trees will be planted there in the fall.

Bowman says the company working on the trees has been leaving smaller limbs for residents to pick up for firewood. That can be done after 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and on weekends. She says the remaining areas will be covered with mulch.

Bowman says crews will continue tree cutting for about another week before baseball practices begin at the park next month, and by then, residents will be able to access the park at any time. Bowman says crews will be doing similar work at the point on Route 11 as well in the coming days.