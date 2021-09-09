SOAR Increasing Enrollment at Lackawanna College Sunbury

SUNBURY – A state program helping students gain college credits before graduating high school is helping increase enrollment at Lackawanna College Sunbury Center. The college made that announcement in a news release this week.

Using the SOAR program – Students Occupationally and Academically Ready – the college says it works with multiple high schools and vocational schools to allow students to work in advance on their college degrees and careers. They are busier now…They say there are currently six students enrolled in the program, who received 15 credits, saving them over $8,000 in tuition costs.

The college says SOAR is extremely beneficial to high school students looking for challenging coursework that will prepare them for high priority occupations.