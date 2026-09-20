Snyder County Receives $1.8 Million In Local Grants 

MIDDLEBURG — More than $1.8 million in state gaming-funded grants will support eight projects across Snyder County. The largest award is $400,000 to renovate and expand the Penns Creek Volunteer Fire Company facility in Center Township.

West Beaver Township will receive more than $345,000 for a new salt shed, while Perry Township receives nearly $300,000 toward a new ambulance for Fremont Fire Department.

Other grants will purchase road and municipal equipment in Chapman, Middleburg, Penn, and West Perry townships. McClure Municipal Authority will receive $175,000 for wastewater treatment plant improvements.