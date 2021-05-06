Snyder County ‘Moderate’ for COVID, Other Counties Still ‘Substantial’

HARRISBURG – The state Department of Health says COVID-19 spread is beginning to lessen in Snyder County, as well as statewide.

In this week’s Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard, the state has Snyder County downgraded to the ‘Moderate’ category of transmission. Union, Northumberland and Montour are still in the ‘substantial’ spread of COVID-19 category.

The Department of Health also reported Thursday the statewide percent positivity rate dropped from 8.6 to 7.6 %, which is the second straight week it’s dropped. Overall, just over 4,000 fewer cases were reported statewide than the week before. The state says there are now 12 counties with a positivity rate lower than 5%, and there are no counties reporting over 20% positivity rate.