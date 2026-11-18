SELINSGROVE — An alleged road rage incident in Penn Township, Snyder County, landed a Mount Pleasant Mills man in jail. The Daily Item reports 19-year-old Kevin Alfaro was arrested Saturday following a hit-and-run crash along South Susquehanna Trail.

State police say Alfaro deliberately rammed a vehicle carrying six people, including four young children, before fleeing. The other driver provided investigators with video of the encounter.

Troopers say Alfaro appeared intoxicated and allegedly spit at and threatened officers during his arrest. He faces numerous charges, including six counts of aggravated assault, and is jailed on $225,000 bail.