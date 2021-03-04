Snyder County GOP: Toomey Censure is ‘Unfinished Business’

MIDDLEBURG – Snyder County GOP Chairman Todd Robatin says a state GOP’s censure of U.S. Senator Pat Toomey remains ‘unfinished business.’ In a statement, Robatin says the PA GOP meeting that took place last week included a ‘hacking’ of the original virtual call and violated PAGOP bylaws.

Last week’s meeting ended with a vote of a ‘disapproval’ of Senator Toomey’s vote to convict for President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial. Robatin says that vote was not on a resolution to censure as has been passed and continues to be passed in other counties. He says the vote was on a statement prepared ahead of time without notice to the full membership until the initial meeting was held February 24.

Robatin is now calling on his state Republican colleagues to resolve the censure and if necessary hold an in-person meeting to properly discuss the original resolution to censure.