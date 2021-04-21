Snyder County Farm Project Receiving State Grant Money

HARRISBURG – A Snyder County farm is receiving some state funding for a chicken barn project.

Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday Hidden View Farms was approved for a 15-year, $400,000 PIDA loan at a 0.75 % rate to assist in the construction of two 42-foot foot chicken barns. The farm in Jackson Township recently obtained a seven-year contract from Bell and Evans for both houses and the total project cost is over $1.4 million. The goal of the funding create jobs, promote Pennsylvania agriculture.

Snyder County is one of five counties, including Columbia County as well, receiving funding to expand agriculture operations, totaling $2.17 million in new investments.