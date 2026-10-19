Small Business Wellness Week Planned In Lewisburg, Danville

LEWISBURG — The local SBDC wants you to be thriving.

The Bucknell University Small Business Development Center is holding a week of programs which will focus on the physical, financial, and mental well-being of small business owners. Small Business Owner Wellness Week runs today through Thursday with events in Lewisburg, Danville and online.

Today there is a wellness walk on the Lewisburg Rail Trail. Tomorrow features hands-on QuickBooks training in Lewisburg at 9am for business owners with questions about finances and cash flow.