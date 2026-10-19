Small Business Wellness Week Planned In Lewisburg, Danville

LEWISBURG — The local SBDC wants you to be thriving.
The Bucknell University Small Business Development Center is holding a week of programs which will focus on the physical, financial, and mental well-being of small business owners. Small Business Owner Wellness Week runs through with events in Lewisburg, Danville and online.
there is a wellness walk on the Lewisburg Rail Trail. features hands-on QuickBooks training in Lewisburg at 9am for business owners with questions about finances and cash flow.
brings coffee, conversation and vision boarding at StartUp Danville at 9am. The week concludes at 9am with an online stress management program focused on time, energy, and mental wellness. More information at Bucknell.edu/sbdc.