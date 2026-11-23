SUNBURY — Small Business is coming up this weekend, encouraging shoppers across the Susquehanna Valley to support locally owned businesses. The annual shopping event falls between Black and Cyber , during one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year.
Many local, independent retailers will offer special deals, holiday promotions, and unique gift ideas to attract customers. The event also highlights the importance of keeping shopping dollars in local communities.
Small Business began in 2010 and has become a nationwide tradition. Shoppers are encouraged to explore downtown shopping districts and neighborhood businesses throughout the region.