Skill Games Headed For Removal After Legislature Fails To Act

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania lawmakers have failed to legalize and regulate skill game machines before next week’s enforcement deadline. PennLive is reporting… The House took no final action , its last scheduled voting day before the deadline.
A proposed amendment from Rep. Russ Diamond would have created a tax and regulatory framework, but House leaders ruled it out of order. The House upheld that decision 104-to-99.
State police say businesses must completely remove skill game machines, not simply unplug them. Beginning , unlicensed machines can be seized, and operators could face criminal charges. Lawmakers could still be called back before the deadline, while supporters have also asked the state Supreme Court for an extension.