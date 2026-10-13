Skill Games Grace Period Ends Today

HARRISBURG — A major fundraiser for local fire companies and clubs is about to go away.

Today is the final day of the state’s grace period for businesses and organizations operating skill game machines. Beginning Wednesday , the machines will be considered illegal unless they are operated by a properly licensed gaming establishment.

The state Supreme Court ruled in June that skill games are illegal slot machines and delayed enforcement for 120 days. Lawmakers were given time to create a tax and regulatory system but took no action before the deadline. State senator Gene Yaw asked the court to reconsider but they declined.