Skill Games Ban Hits Two Regional Companies

MUNCY — The state’s ban on skill games is having a big impact at two companies in our broad region. The Sun -Gazette reports Miele Manufacturing in Muncy says about 90 percent of its 170 employees could eventually lose their jobs.

Miele has stopped building skill game machines and says suppliers tied to its Pennsylvania-based production could also be affected. The company has warned the economic impact could spread beyond its own workforce.

Meanwhile, PennLive reports Camp Hill-based Republic Amusements has filed notice to lay off 81 employees. The company says the layoffs are tied to the shutdown of skill games and the legislature’s failure to establish regulations for the industry.