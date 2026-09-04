SJ: Turtle Creek Park Renovation Underway In Lewisburg

LEWISBURG — The Standard Journal is reporting… Work is underway on a $308,000 renovation of Turtle Creek Park in East Buffalo Township, Union County. Township Manager Jolene Helwig says the first phase will add accessible trails, landscaping, parking improvements and new recreational amenities.

The project includes a pavilion, rain garden, sanitary facility and an 8,000-square-foot enclosed dog park. The park will remain open during construction, which is expected to continue through November 30. Helwig says the township hopes residents will use the improved park and offer ideas for future additions.