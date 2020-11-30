Single mom of four struggling to make ends meet during health crisis

Colleen Allen said the COVID-19 pandemic has put stress on her finances and her outlook.

The single mom of four children ages 13, 12, 9 and 7, has a part-time job as a certified nursing assistant but since schools have been closed at times during the health crisis, she’s lost work because she’s had to stay home with them.

“My job has been pretty good about working around my availability but I have lost a lot of hours,” said Allen, of Herndon. “Money is tight and many nights I cry.”

Her older children are at times tasked with supervising their younger siblings, but she doesn’t like to put them in that role often.

“It’s not fair to them,” Allen said. “Kids should be kids. They didn’t ask for me to be a single parent or ask for this pandemic.”

She’s participating in the 2020 “Here. For Good” campaign, a continuation of the annual Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3 million since 1987 to assist Valley residents during the holidays. The campaign is administered by the Salvation Army offices in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.

Allen said she’s “grateful” for the program and has no specific gift request for her children.

“I just want to know they’ll at least have one thing under the tree,” she said. “I don’t want to let them down.”

This year’s goal is $115,000. Today’s total is XX.

Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good Campaign and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.