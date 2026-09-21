Shooting Investigation Underway Near Bloomsburg Courthouse

BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg Police are investigating a shooting near the Columbia County Courthouse early Sunday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 1 a.m. near 35 West Main Street. Police say no one was injured, and there is no direct threat to the public at this time.

Investigators say the shooting appears to have been an isolated incident. Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information is asked to contact Bloomsburg Police. Patrolman Evan Lingousky can be reached at 570-784-4155, extension 140.