BELLEFONTE – History has been made in Shikellamy boys basketball, winning its first district title for the first time since 1979. Shikellamy defeated Central Mountain 59-42 Thursday night in the District 4/6 Class 5A championship game at Bald Eagle Area High School. Shikellamy moves on to play in the PIAA Class 5A Tournament, which will be live on WKOK.

Listen to the podcast of the game here.