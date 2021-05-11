Shikellamy Support Professional Association to Strike Friday

SUNBURY – Support staff in the Shikellamy School District will go on strike Friday. Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle says he received an email from the Shikellamy Support Professional Association Tuesday night regarding the work stoppage scheduled for Friday. The Daily Item says a picket line is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday at the Shikellamy Island Park Administration building.

Support staff includes clerical and administrative, food service, transportation, custodial and maintenance, health and student service, trades, security services, and computer professionals.

According to The Daily Item, the school board and the union have been negotiating a new contract since January 2020. Union officials tell The Daily Item the district is being ‘unreasonable with demands on our union and unrealistic on us.’ Negotiations fell through with both sides at a standstill over pay raises. The Daily Item says the district is seeking help from a professional service company to fill spots of aides and secretaries.

The next Shikellamy School Board meeting is Thursday night at 7 p.m.