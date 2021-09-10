Shikellamy State Park to Host COVID Vaccine Clinic

SUNBURY – One of the Valley’s state parks will be the site of a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic next Saturday. Governor Tom Wolf announced the Shikellamy State Park will be one of five state parks hosting a vaccine clinic, he said this is thanks to a partnership between the Department of Health and DCNR.

The Shikellamy State Park clinic will take place next Saturday, September 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The governor says clinics will provide either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

For those who receive the Pfizer, second dose appointments will be scheduled at the state health center closest to recipients. Those due now for a second shot of the Pfizer vaccine can get their second dose at a state park clinic as well.

There is no cost to get the vaccine at one of the clinics. Identification and insurance are preferred but not required. The governor’s office says, people seeking the vaccine should be prepared to answer health related questions and must sign a consent form to receive the vaccine.

Other state parks hosting clinics:

The ​COVID-19 vaccine clinics will take place from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM on the designated days below: