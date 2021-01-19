Shikellamy Schools Start Remote Learning on Fridays

SUNBURY – The Shikellamy School District is moving its high school and middle school to all remote learning each Friday through the end of February. They say they’ll start the new schedule next week.

Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle said this is part of an effort to keep buildings clean and open, and COVID-19 case counts low. This comes after buildings were closed in the last week due to more positive cases.

Bendle says the high school and middle school’s first full remote Friday will be next Friday, January 29, with the last one scheduled for Friday, February 26. Bendle says during this time, the two building will be deep cleaned Thursday nights into Fridays. That will help each building’s case count reset to zero each Monday, according to state Department of Health guidance.

Previously, the district had been conducting half-day remote Wednesdays for the high school and middle school, and those will end this Wednesday.