Shikellamy: No STEAM Program Had Nothing to do with Stoppage

SUNBURY – The Shikellamy School District didn’t hold the Middle School STEAM program Monday but the district says that isn’t because of the ongoing support staff strike. The striking union says otherwise.

STEAM is Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math…it is an afterschool enrichment program for students who the district says would benefit from the extra time with teachers. Monday the district didn’t run the middle school program saying it was a scheduled day off…meantime, the elementary program was held. Both school programs will continue today and through the rest of the week.

First the union, the Shikellamy Education Support Professionals Association (including the secretaries and instructional aides who are currently on strike) said the school board denied children and several of its members with access to the STEAM program.

The district replied, that was due to the Middle School afterschool coordinators and other staff having scheduled time off.

According to the union’s statement, one worker showed up and was told to go home ‘because she was a member of the Shikellamy ESPA.’ The union went on to say the STEAM program should not be affected by the current strike that began Friday. The union called it ‘unconscionable’ the board would ‘prevent employees from delivering vital services to the children in the district.’

Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle says any employee who wishes to work the program can do so.