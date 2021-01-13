UPDATE: Shikellamy High School Now Back To Remote Learning After 4th Positive

SUNBURY – Shikellamy High School is also heading back to all remote learning after a fourth positive COVID-19 case was confirmed. Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle says the high school will be closed until Tuesday and will undergo a deep cleaning.

Bendle says all high school activities within the building will be canceled for Wednesday and Thursday, but will resume Friday after the deep clean. That means sporting events scheduled for this weekend at the high school still still go on.

The high school closure comes after the district closed Oaklyn Elementary until Friday due to two probable virus cases.