Shikellamy High School Going Back to Virtual After Two Student Positives

SUNBURY – It’s back to all virtual learning at Shikellamy High School after two students tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle the first case was reported Monday, and the district was just notified of the second case. Dr. Bendle says this latest student hasn’t been in the building since last Tuesday.

As a result, the high school will be closed Friday Monday for deep cleaning and will re-open Monday. All other district buildings will be open Friday. Bendle says the district is currently working with the Department of Health to identify close contacts.