Shikellamy Boys Basketball Season May Be Over Due to COVID

SUNBURY – After winning its first district title in a little over four decades, the rest of the Shikellamy Braves is in doubt. Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle says the district is ‘sorting through everything now’ after a COVID exposure within the team was reported late Sunday night. Bendle says the district is ‘looking into everything thoroughly through tomorrow (Monday.’

Shikellamy defeated Central Mountain last Thursday night to win its first district title since 1979. The Braves are currently scheduled to play District 3 champion Lower Dauphin Friday in the PIAA Class 5A Quarterfinals at a site and time still TBD. If the game is still played, we’ll have it on WKOK.