Shapiro Says Fetterman Must Rebuild Voter Trust

HARRISBURG — Gov. Josh Shapiro says US Senator John Fetterman has work to do to regain Pennsylvania voters’ trust. Appearing Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press, Shapiro criticized Fetterman’s support for President Donald Trump on several issues.

Shapiro said Fetterman needs to explain his political plans and reconnect with Pennsylvania voters. He also said Democrats are lining up to challenge Fetterman if he seeks reelection in 2028.

Fetterman has faced criticism from fellow Democrats over his votes and positions supporting some Trump administration policies. Shapiro declined to say whether Fetterman still belongs in the Democratic Party.