Shapiro Charges 12 in Meth Trafficking Ring in Valley, Central PA

HARRISBURG—Attorney General Josh Shapiro, in conjunction with the 47th Investigating Statewide Grand Jury, today announced charges against 12 individuals for their role in the operation of a methamphetamine trafficking organization. The organization operated in Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Luzerne, Montour, Northampton, and Perry counties.

The AG says in July 2020, agents from the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigations launched an investigation into a drug trafficking organization distributing methamphetamine and heroin/fentanyl. Investigators identified 39-year-old Robert Fowler as the ringleader. Agents determined Fowler was purchasing methamphetamine from Marc Bankes and Anthony Leming. He purchased other substances from Nikolaus Andrews, who was also charged as part of the Grand Jury investigation.

Utilizing a variety of investigative methods, investigators identified Chelsey Andrews, Douglas Farner, Barry Melhorn, Thomas Priar, Scott Reabuck, Oksana Reed, Michael Rowello, and Bradley Trump as co-conspirators who were redistributing drugs purchased by Fowler throughout central Pennsylvania.

As a result of this investigation, agents seized more than six pounds of methamphetamine and over 3,100 dosage units of fentanyl.

All defendants were charged in Perry County with Violations of the Controlled Substances Act, Corrupt Organizations, and related charges.