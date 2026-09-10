Shamokin Township Man Charged In Juvenile Sexual Assault Case

SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — A Shamokin Township man faces multiple charges after state police say he sexually assaulted a juvenile over several years. The News-Item reports 53-year-old Thomas Lord was charged Monday .

Police say the juvenile described several alleged incidents beginning when she was about 6 years old. Investigators say a family member provided letters the juvenile had written detailing the allegations. Lord faces indecent assault, corruption of minors and child endangerment charges. He was jailed on $200,000 bail.