Shamokin Police Warn Parents About Halloween Candy Tampering

SHAMOKIN — A Halloween candy tampering incident is reported.

Shamokin police are urging parents to inspect their children’s Halloween candy after receiving a report of a needle found in a piece of chocolate. The department issued a public safety warning on Facebook, advising families to check all treats before allowing children to eat them. No other information is being disclosed.

Police have not released details about where the suspicious candy was collected or whether anyone was injured. Parents are encouraged to watch for signs of tampering, including damaged wrappers. Anyone who discovers suspicious Halloween candy should contact their local police department.