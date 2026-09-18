Shamokin Police Station Expansion Moving Forward

SHAMOKIN — The News Item is reporting… A long-planned expansion of the Shamokin Police Department is moving forward with nearly $193,000 in state funding. The Shamokin Redevelopment Authority will use the money to convert nearby warehouse space into new evidence and records rooms.

Plans also call for separate locker rooms for male and female officers. RDA Chairman Michael Catino says moving those functions will free space inside the existing station for future renovations. A second phase could add interrogation rooms and juvenile holding areas.