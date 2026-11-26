HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s rifle deer season opens Saturday, but State Senator Gene Yaw wants to restore a longstanding hunting tradition. The Republican lawmaker says moving opening day from Monday to Saturday in 2019 hurt rural businesses and volunteer fire companies.

Yaw told WKOK the complaints came first from hunters, then business owners, “Now I started hearing that from hunters, then I started hearing it from business people, and clearly the Game Commission never about thought the economics. And once people started complaining about the economics and the businesses started contacting me, I thought, okay, this is no longer—it’s not a wildlife issue any longer. It’s an economic issue.”

Yaw and Democratic State Senator Lisa Boscola introduced legislation restoring the Monday opener, but the bill stalled in committee. Yaw says he’ll reintroduce it next year and encourages hunters to contact their lawmakers.

“I’ve had issues that we’ve worked on for as much as ten years, and till they finally, without being tried about it, the stars line up and things happen. And so, I’m willing to go back and keep trying,” he said.

Sen. Yaw says the proposal would not eliminate Sunday hunting, and a full two-week season could preserve both Sundays. Pennsylvania’s rifle deer season opens this Saturday (one half hour before sunrise).