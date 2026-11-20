WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Dave McCormick says he’s open to the state’s proposed $15 minimum wage. However, the Republican believes attracting investment and reducing costs for housing, healthcare and energy would better help working families.

Sen. McCormick held a news conference and outlined US congressional priorities Thursday before Democrats assume control of Congress in January. His top priority is permitting reform to accelerate energy and infrastructure projects, particularly in Pennsylvania.

Other priorities include confirming federal judicial nominees and approving $350 billion in additional military funding. McCormick says Republicans are prepared to remain in Washington as long as necessary to advance those priorities.