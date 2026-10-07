Sen. Culver’s ‘Journey To Justice’ Elder Abuse Measure Advances

HARRISBURG — Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver says a key part of her “Journey to Justice” effort to prevent elder abuse is moving forward in Harrisburg.

The legislation would strengthen penalties involving abuse, neglect, and institutional sexual assault of care-dependent Pennsylvanians.

Sen. Culver says the measure is intended to provide stronger protection for older adults and others who depend on caregivers. A news release from Sen. Culver says the bill now moves to the full Senate for consideration.