Sen. Culver Plans Veterans Telephone Town Hall November 10

HARRISBURG — Veterans and their families across Central Pennsylvania will have an opportunity to get answers about benefits and available assistance.

Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver will host a telephone town hall November 10th , the evening before Veterans Day.

American Legion Department Service Officer Bill McGovern will join Sen. Culver to discuss veterans’ benefits, support programs, and other concerns. McGovern regularly assists veterans through the senator’s district office.

Sen. Culver says the event will help veterans and their families better understand available resources. The telephone town hall begins at 6pm, allowing residents to participate from home. Registration is available at SenatorCulver.com/access-live.