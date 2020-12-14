Selinsgrove Schools Moving To Remote Learning Wednesday

SELINSGROVE – Various COVID-19-related issues and incoming winter weather is forcing the Selinsgrove Area School District move back to remote learning. In a letter Monday, Superintendent Dr. Frank Jankowski says the district will move to online learning starting this Wednesday and will last through next Wednesday. He says Tuesday is the last day of in-person learning before the district’s holiday break.

Jankowski says the decision was made based on situations throughout the district to positive cases, associated quarantining; quarantining of staff members, contact tracing and upcoming winter weather.