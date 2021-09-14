Selinsgrove School District votes on mask requirement

SELINSGROVE – The Selinsgrove Area School District will now require masks for all students unless the student has a note from a physician. The Daily Item reports the school board voted 8-1 Monday night to adopt the Health and Safety Plan that includes the mask exemption only in cases where a physician recommends they not be worn.

Masks are now required in all Selinsgrove Area School District buildings and buses, unless a note from a physician is provided. The Daily Item reports several residents attended the meeting and voiced their displeasure about the mask requirement at Monday’s meeting.