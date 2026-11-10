Selinsgrove Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Drug Distribution

NorthCentralPA.com reports a Selinsgrove man was sentenced in federal prison for trafficking several types of drugs in Snyder and Union Counties. 46-year-old Scotch Bruce Hanning was sentenced to 17 years in prison for possesion with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine. Hanning was arrested in January of 2023 after police stopped him in Lewisburg. A police dog detected the drugs in his vehicle and his home was also searched when a search warrant was obtained.