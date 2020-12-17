Selinsgrove Asking Residents To Move Cars From Streets

SELINSGROVE – Snow removal underway in Selinsgrove and the borough is asking for residents’ help and cooperation.

The borough is asking residents to move vehicles off streets and place them in off-street parking areas.

Residents are also reminded not to shovel or blow any snow onto the streets and there should be at least 36 inches of clearance shoveled around any fire hydrant.

Residents have 24 hours after storm to clear sidewalks as well.

Selinsgrove says snow removal will continue on all borough streets and alleys through late this evening, and will resume Friday morning.

Find a full list of street snow removal here.