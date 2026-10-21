SEDA-COG Seeks Public Input On Regional Transportation Improvements

LEWISBURG — Residents across eight Central Pennsylvania counties are being invited to help improve walking, biking, and other transportation options. SEDA-Council of Governments is holding public meetings to update the region’s Active Transportation Plan.

Transportation Planning Analyst Willow Perkins says residents’ experiences will help identify safety concerns, accessibility challenges, and opportunities for improvement.

Meetings are scheduled Tuesday , October 27th , from noon until 2pm at the Bloomsburg Public Library, and 4pm until 6pm at the East Buffalo Township Building near Lewisburg.