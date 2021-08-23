Second Williamsport Man Arrested from Packer Island Chase

SUNBURY – A second Williamsport man was arrested over the weekend after that July foot chase on Packer Island. Court papers say Milton State Police say 19-year-old Isaiah Keyes was taken into custody Sunday.

Keyes appeared in front of District Judge Mike Toomey via video and is now jailed in the Lycoming County Prison. He is facing a felony gun charge and is being held on $200,000 bail. Keyes is scheduled for a preliminary hearing September 7.

We last told you 23-year-old Eric Locke was apprehended and is facing weapons charges, as well as counts of tampering with evidence, resisting arrest and drug charges. He’s also jailed on $200,000 bail.

The incident took place July 25, when troopers tried to stop a car on Packer Island. Numerous state and local police converged on the area of the Shikellamy School District Administration building during the arrest.